Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar on Thursday said the National Task Force has been constituted by the prime minister for various initiatives under the Action Plan for Human Rights through collaboration of federal and provincial stakeholders.

He was presiding over the 6th meeting of National Task Force on Human Rights. The meeting was attended by Barrister Aqeel Malik, MNA; Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Chairperson, National Commission for Human Rights, Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child, Provincial Secretaries of Human Rights Departments, and senior officers from Federal and Provincial Governments.

The minister highlighted that after devolution, the role of provincial departments was vital for improving overall human rights situation in the country.

He urged the stakeholders to undertake special measures concerning protection of rights of vulnerable segment, particularly women, children, religious minorities, persons with disabilities and transgender persons. He also invited all representatives of Provincial Governments to share status and progress.

The minister said the provinces have been requested to reactivate Provincial Task Forces on Human Rights and convene their meetings on regular basis. In order to strengthen institutional mechanism at the district level, the Provincial Governments have to reactivate District Human Rights Committees under the chair of respective Deputy Commissioners.

He stressed upon developing linkages of ZARRA App for recovery of missing children, as well as Human Rights Information Management System and establish independent secretariat of Treaty Implementation Cells like Government of Punjab and Sindh.

While discussing the Gender Parity Index with regard to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023, wherein, Pakistan is ranked at 142 out of 146 countries, Azam Nazir Tarar constituted a sub-committee under the chair of Barrister Aqeel Malik, MNA for analysis of Report, to find out reasons and to recommend required interventions by the Government for improving Pakistan’s ranking. Besides, low ranking of Pakistan with regard to Human Development Index, reflected in Human Development Report by UNDP, was also discussed. Provincial representatives were requested to take affirmative actions to improve the Pakistan status with regard to gender parity index in international context. In this regard, the role of Federal Bureau of Statistics was also highlighted.

Azam Nazir Tarar asked the Chairperson NCRC to take steps for harmonization of legislation among provinces on child age for marriage and may to propose legislative measures to link registration of marriages with the provision of CNICs.

In this regard, a legislative analysis of Muslim countres be made to identify child age for marriage.

Similarly, in connection with the issue of child domestic labour, the minister directed to harmonise the age among federal and provincial laws; and Ministry of Law & Justice in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights may evolve a mechanism for issuance of CNICs by NADRA. Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has been requested to expedite their proposed law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on the pattern of other provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory.