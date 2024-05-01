Azam Nazir Tararr commemorates Labor Day, pays tribute to Backbone of nation

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tararr, commemorated Labor Day with a message, acknowledging the sacrifices and contributions of workers to the prosperity of the nation.

In his address in connection with Labor Day on Wednesday, he underscored the significance of this day as a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labor, emphasizing the pivotal role of workers in driving economic growth.

Labor Day, observed annually on May 1st, serves as a solemn reminder of the struggles endured by workers in their pursuit of basic rights and fair treatment.

The minister Tararr paid homage to those who laid down their lives in this noble endeavor, highlighting their indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the betterment of society.

As a representative of the government, Minister Tarar reiterated the administration’s dedication to upholding the rights of all laborers across the nation. He emphasized the principles of social justice and equity, drawing upon the values espoused by Islam, which advocates for the respect and fair treatment of workers.

Throughout his address, Minister Tarar emphasized the indispensable role played by the labor force in driving the nation’s progress and prosperity. He underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring fair labor practices and improving the working and living standards of workers, thereby fostering an environment conducive to their well-being.

Labor Day, Minister Tarar emphasized, serves as a call to action for both individuals and collectives to prioritize the welfare of working classes.

He urged citizens to play their part in safeguarding the rights and dignity of workers, thereby contributing to a more just and equitable society.

Tarar reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers and emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens in ensuring their rights and well-being. As the nation reflects on the significance of Labor Day, let us honor the tireless efforts and sacrifices of workers, recognizing them as the backbone of our nation’s progress and prosperity.