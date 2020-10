Asim Bajwa felicitates China on its National Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday felicitated China on its 71st National Day.

β€œMany congratulations to our iron brother China on their 71st National Day,” he said in a tweet adding they have been a role model of consistent development for the entire world.

β€œMay our friendship grow to unprecedented heights and may China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) succeed to the mutual prosperity of our people,” Bajwa who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said.