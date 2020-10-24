Asad Umer asks party workers to prepare for upcoming LG elections

HYDERABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has called upon party workers to start preparations for next year’s local government elections and include youths along with senior workers in the process so that youngsters could be encouraged to become part of the electoral system.

Addressing a reception arranged in his honour by Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf, Youth Wing and Insaaf Students Federation Hyderabad chapter here on Saturday, Asad Umar appreciated efforts of PTI youth and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan considered them as future of Pakistan therefore they must be provided chances to emerge as future leaders by fielding them as potential candidates in local body elections.

Criticizing the alliance of opposition parties he termed PDM, a group of thieves who had looted and plundered national exchequer and now united to save themselves from accountability. “Opposition parties had started moves to save themselves from corruption cases but they would have to pay for what they did to the nation”, he maintained.

Referring to the incident that took place at Quaid Azam’s mazar in Karachi, Asad Umar said those, who had violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of the father of the nation, must have to apologies to the nation.

Mian Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal and proclaimed offender who had fled away from the country by pretending to be a sick man, Asad Umar said and called upon him to answer the questions instead of demanding answers from generals of the Pakistan Army.

Asad Umar said the federal government would extend all out support for development of Hyderabad as it was the second largest city of Sindh and hundreds of thousands people had voted in favour of PTI candidates in the previous general election.

He said elected representatives and business community representatives had briefed him about problems of the people of Hyderabad and he would try his best to resolve those issues while elected representatives in parliament and the provincial assembly should take up their problems at respective forums for early remedy.

The federal government has recently announced Rs.736 billion development package for Karachi as the provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party had failed in providing relief to the people of the mega city of Pakistan, Asad Umar said and added the federation would also extend its financial support to other cities of Sindh including Hyderabad.

He said many development schemes funded by the federal government had already been underway in Hyderabad which would be completed in due course of time while the federal government, like Karachi, would soon announce a development package for other cities of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Earlier, leaders of PTI Hyderabad, PTI Youth wing and Insaaf Students federation warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and chanted slogans in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan and him.

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdus Shamim Naqvi, MNA Nuzhat Pathan, MPAs Khuram Sher Zaman, Bilal Amjad and others were also present on the occasion.