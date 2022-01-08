Army conducts search, rescue operations to evacuate tourists stranded in Murree

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Pakistan army personnel on Saturday conducted search and rescue operations to evacuate tourists stranded in Murree.

Officers and soldiers of Army School of Technicians and Army School of Logistics actively participated in rescue of tourists.

The government declared Murree calamity hit on Saturday as at least 22 people died in their cars stranded in snow. According to official figures, 100,000 vehicles entered Murree as snow started to fall in the hilly resort.



Rescue parties were deployed by the army between Barian and Kuldana, including surrounding areas.

All vehicles were searched on road to see the presence of any individual. The army personnel recovered ten stranded dead bodies from the vehicles.



About 3000 tourists were rescued in assistance with locals and Rescue 1122. Tourists were provided with food, water and first aid.

Road clearance parties were also formulated to manually clear the Barian-Kuldana road.

According to Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed residents of Murree provided food and blankets to stranded tourists. The administration had closed all routes to the hill station to stop further arrival of the tourists.