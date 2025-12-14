Applications invited for new olive orchards in Potohar until March 2026

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Applications have been invited from farmers in the Potohar region for the establishment of new olive orchards under a government-backed initiative aimed at expanding commercial olive cultivation, with the deadline set for March 15, 2026.

The initiative is part of a broader push to shift farmers toward high-value crops and strengthen Pakistan’s domestic olive sector. The programme is being implemented with technical support from the Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training (CFORT) at the Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Chakwal.

Director CFORT Dr Muhammad Ramzan Anser told Wealth Pakistan that olive cultivation now offers economic returns strong enough to replace low-value traditional crops. He said farmers are being encouraged to adopt olives on a commercial scale, supported by subsidies, research-based guidance and improved processing facilities.

Under the programme, farmers owning at least five acres of land are eligible to apply for orchard development. Eligible growers can select certified olive plants directly from approved nurseries, with the government providing a subsidy of Rs360 per plant. Nearly Rs58,000 per acre will be provided to farmers over the three-year duration of the project.

Dr Ramzan said the approach gives farmers ownership of their orchards while ensuring quality planting material, which is critical for long-term productivity. He added that CFORT has made advisory services accessible to all growers through a dedicated helpline and online platforms, allowing farmers to seek technical guidance throughout the cultivation cycle.

The Potohar region has emerged as a focal area for olive expansion following decades of varietal testing and adaptive research. Since initial trials began in 1991, BARI has evaluated dozens of olive cultivators, developed private-sector nurseries and built a domestic knowledge base to support large-scale plantation.

Dr Ramzan said Pakistan’s olive sector is now operating on a full value-chain model linking researchers, farmers, processors, entrepreneurs and marketers. More than 85 olive oil brands have emerged across the country, reflecting growing private-sector participation and rising consumer confidence.

He said CFORT also assists farmers in improving yields by converting low-performing farms into diagnostic sites, addressing issues such as improper pruning, orchard management gaps and limited awareness of good agronomic practices.

In addition, efforts are underway to utilize Pakistan’s wild olive resources. Farmers are being trained in stabilisation and grafting techniques, while certified scions are being provided at nominal prices to improve success rates.

Punjab is also preparing to expand olive processing capacity by offering cold-press oil extraction units on a 50 percent subsidy. Officials said the measure will enable farmers to process olives closer to orchards, preserve oil quality and reduce transport costs as plantation areas expand.