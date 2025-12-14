ITP educates 300 female students on road safety at women’s college

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organised a road safety awareness workshop for more than 300 female students at the Government Degree College for Women to promote safe road behavior and understanding of traffic laws.

An official told APP on Sunday that, on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Hamza Humayun, the ITP Education Wing conducted a one-day workshop aimed at educating students about traffic rules and accident prevention.

During the session, students were briefed on key road safety issues, including the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, the importance of wearing seat belts, the risks associated with riding motorcycles without helmets, and the need to respect the rights of other road users. The workshop also highlighted the correct use of footbridges and zebra crossings, as well as the dangers of over-speeding, one-way violations and other traffic law breaches.

The college administration appreciated the initiative, saying the workshop provided practical knowledge and raised awareness among students about everyday traffic challenges. They stressed that such awareness programmes are essential and should be held regularly.

CTO Hamza Humayun said that the objective of the workshop was to instil traffic awareness among students, reduce road accidents and encourage responsible behavior so that young citizens can remain safe and also guide others on the road./