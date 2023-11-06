APCEA in collaboration with PCI launch “Thousands of Miles with CPEC”

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): The All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA), in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), launched “Thousands of Miles with CPEC: The Symbol of Pakistan-China Relations” here at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The essence of the “One Belt, One Road” vision, transgresses the barriers of time, borders, and cultures.

It has spread across the world, creating in its wake the hallmark projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the greatest milestone of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

When Chinese President, Xi Jinping visited Pakistan in 2015, he formally determined the “1+4” cooperation formula and layout centered upon the construction of CPEC, and key focus on four areas that are; the Gwadar Port, Energy Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrial Cooperation.

From the large-scale industries to the young learners at school, CPEC has made an impact wherever it went since its inception in 2013.

“Thousands of Miles with CPEC” is rooted in the social aspect of this mega project, and takes the perspectives of those who have first handedly experienced the transformative power exerted by a decade of CPEC.

While hailing the macro-economic contributions of CPEC via the Power, Infrastructure, IT, and Agricultural sectors, etc., the cultural role it has played in building a Pak-China community of shared interest cannot be overlooked.

This unique project explores the very role of CPEC from the perspectives of people belonging to various walks of life; ranging from common citizens, natives around project sites, and talented local employees to government functionaries and diplomats.

The launch ceremony was in attendance by dignitaries representing both Chinese and Pakistani leadership including Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Li Yong, Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chairman of Senate Defense Committee.

It also had significant participation from Chinese enterprises and companies as well as from both local and Chinese journalist communities.

The event commenced with introductory remarks from Executive Director PCI, Mustafa Hyder Syed, who welcomed the guests by emphasizing on the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) and Country Representative of POWERCHINA, Yang Jianduo, reiterated the contributions of key CPEC projects and recounted the recent instances of unwavering support extended by the Chinese community for their Pakistani brethren via CSR in the fields of disaster management, education, and other forms of social welfare, etc.

Chairman Senate Defense Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain in his keynote speech highlighted the miracle that CPEC has been for Pakistan and how its wonderous outcomes have trickled all the way from mega-projects to the very lives of the women and other communities and areas like Thar.

The event also featured the screening of an exclusive video documentary on the significance and contributions of CPEC as the flagship project of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, recounting the hallmark transformation of BRI from an ancient vision to a modern reality.

Among the many achievements secured in the wake of CPEC, Gwadar is the zenith and the focal point of CPEC. It is also the link between the One Belt, One Road, and the Maritime Silk Road project.

The video highlighted the geographic and geostrategic importance of Gwadar port with scenic shots. It also gave a bird’s-eye view at the major contributions of CPEC projects via facts and figures.

To commemorate these ten years of unwavering support and cooperation lovingly extended by the Chinese brethren, a special feature report titled, “Thousands of Miles with CPEC: The Symbol of Pakistan-China Relations” was also launched.

This report sketches the narrative of CPEC, hails its achievements as a landmark on the road of Pak-China relations, and recounts the timeless instances of Chinese companies fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

It explores the depth of the Pak-China friendship that is spread over creating sustainable futures, fostering sustainable bonds, and nurturing sustainable environments that can thrive the ironclad partnerships between the people of both nations.

Furthermore, Chinese enterprises located all over Pakistan and belonging to multiple sectors have shared mini-documentaries comprising short videos of their project employees’ and local people’s testimonials, personal accounts, and inspiring experiences as a contribution to this promotional venture.

These will be released as docuseries under the umbrella of Thousands of Miles with CPEC with thousands of more miles to cover on the road towards Pakistan and China’s prosperous and promising future.