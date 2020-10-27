Anti-peace forces behind Peshawar tragedy: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said anti-peace forces were behind the Peshawar tragedy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said India was trying to create disharmony in the region to divert attention of the world community from the massive human right violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Regarding dialogue with India, he said keeping in view the situation emerged after 5th August, 2019 in IIOJK, it was difficult to hold talks with neighboring country.

In reply to a question about opposition’s public meeting, he said the opposition parties wanted to halt the ongoing accountability process against them.

“We have suggested the opposition leaders to come forward and hold talks on electoral reforms as initiating electoral reforms will be helpful in free and fair elections of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

To another question regarding calling Ambassador of Pakistan to France, he said, we could invite him for consultation.

He, however, said Pakistan had lodged the protest with France against blasphemous caricatures issue.

The foreign minister further said we were trying to unite all OIC countries at one platform to tackle the issue with mutual understanding.