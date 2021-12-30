Amid Omicron fears, Capital gears up for week-long New Year festivities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP)::The capital will be illuminated with more than week-long fun-filled family events, arranged by various public and private organizations to bid farewell to the outgoing and welcome the upcoming year.



Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Islamabad Cycling Association and Islamabad Running Club (IRC) have joined hands to host a 10 km run organized by Directorate of Sports, Culture & Culture CDA/MCI on 1st January, 2022 to start off the new year with this exciting event.

Participants can register themselves online or on the spot at any time between 9.30 am and 10:40 am while the race will commence from 11 am at D-chowk. MCI will be handing out the prize money to the winners and medals to the 80 finishers at the end.



Maxmart supermarket, a relatively new addition in the e-commerce and retail industry, has planned a special free-to-enter grand anniversary event on December 31st at its Islamabad branch, which will include a wide range of activities for both kids and adults such as inflatables, games, face painting & nail art, assorted food stalls. The recently established cash and carry will be offering a massive 20-30% discount on its products and conducting a lucky draw on the same day.

The New Year celebrations will kick start at 2 pm and conclude at 10 pm.

Sadhu’s Retreat and the Fossils Restaurant, located near D-12, has arranged a reserve-to-attend New Year’s Family Party from 3:30 pm to 11:45 pm.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliant event will start with optional and complimentary trek to Ban Faqiran Stupa and ending with release of sky lanterns to welcome and wish prosperous New Year for the humans combating new Covid variant Omicron.



BlueArc, a Design and Construction Company, is scheduled to hold its celebrations at Mini Golf Club, Bahria Town from 8 pm to 11:45 pm. The Family Gala will include a celebration dinner besides Qawwali and bonfire. Families will also be entertained with funfair, fire and magic show, to attract and amuse large gatherings.



Property Naama Consultants, a real estate advisory and marketing agency, has arranged its festivities at the scenic Park View City that include a firework and a holographic show that will start off at 6 pm on December 31 and conclude at midnight.



House of ERIST, a company that provides a multitude of services ranging from IT and real estate to event management and tourism, in extended celebrations will conduct an Islamabad Family Festival from 7th to 9th January 2022 .

This festival will be open for participation from 11 am to 10 pm on all days and will feature performances of well-known artists Asim Azhar, Bilal Saeed and Yashal Shahid besides a variety of food and shopping stalls.



Islamabad Police and Islamabad Traffic Police have mapped out extensive security arrangements and monitoring strategies for peaceful and smooth execution of new year festivities.