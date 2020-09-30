AJK President urges global community to declare BJP, RSS terrorist outfits:

MIRPUR (AJK): Sep 30 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday stressed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should be declared international terrorist outfits for promoting fascists thoughts based on hatred and aggression.

Speaking as the chief guest at a webinar organized by the Center for Global and Strategic Studies here, he warned that if both the outfits were not stopped from playing the dangerous game, the peace, security and development of the world would be disrupted.

The president continued that introduction of the new domicile certificate in occupied Kashmir was a sheer violation of the UN resolution 122, and the UN Security Council should refer this law to the International Court of Justice for advice.

“The Muslims and Hindus have been living in South Asia together for centuries, but the BJP-RSS provocative and hate policies have made it almost impossible for them to continue to live together,” he added.

The president asserted that the Foreign Office of Pakistan should step forward to muster diplomatic support while the political parties should approach parliaments and civil societies across the globe to gain political support for the Kashmiri people.

“Although international media, civil society, world parliaments and human rights organizations had raised their voice against the Indian actions since August 5 last year, and informal UN Security Council sessions were also held, but these sessions did not prove to be result-oriented, and the world powers have trade interests in India, remained unmoved,” he lamented.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the international community would have to impose economic sanctions against India to enhance pressure on it prevent the carnage of Kashmiri people.

He regretted that India had spurned the proposals of UN Human Rights Commission in 2016 and the subsequent reports to form an inquiry commission to examine the human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir.

India did not care about even the reservations expressed by the US Congress about the ill-treatment being meted out to minorities in India, he added.

He underlined that the issue of inhuman torturous being perpetrated in occupied Kashmir should be raised in the International Criminal Court and lauded the role of migrants in projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective on the international level

The webinar was addressed among others by the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Maj. Gen. Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery and Martia Tarana.

Earlier during his meeting with Secretary-General of Jamiat Ahal Hadith Azad Kashmir, the AJK President highly appreciated the role of Ulema in maintaining interfaith harmony in Azad Kashmir promoting real teachings of Islam based on tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

Describing the religion of Islam as a binding force, the president said around two billion followers of Islam spreading across the globe were one Ummah and their religion bound them together despite the difference of their colour, races and ethnicities.

He urged the religious parties and groups to promote interfaith harmony to strengthen the concept of one and united Muslim Ummah.

Khan also called upon the ulma to play their role in awareness-raising of the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces, India’s move to transform demography of IIOJK, genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied territory.