AJK President, PM vows to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 04 (APP): President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 was the identity of strong bonds between Pakistani and Kashmiri people which was being observed form past decades with great zeal and fervor and it also Verily demonstrates the religious, cultural and social identity and strong coordination between Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

He said here special message Thursday on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in his message said that Pakistan’s emotional attachment was with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters living other side of Line of Control (LOC) are traditionally observing Kashmir solidarity day with great enthusiasm.

He said that the phenomenal of February 5 solidarity Day is that it is not only being observed by Kashmiri people from both sides of the LOC but it is also being marked in Pakistan and all over the world by Kashmiri and Pakistani community besides, the other communities with great zest and passion he said added.

The AJK President said that Kashmir people had annexed their future with Pakistan before its existence and we have proud on this historical decision, as the Pakistani nation has never left Kashmiri alone at any critical juncture and said that Pakistani and Kashmiri people are entangled with each other.

He called upon the UN and world powers to feel the pain of Kashmiri people who have been suppressed by Indian occupied forces for last 73 years and has let lose the reign of terror in IOK and demanded to take notice of gross human rights abuses and put pressure on India to stop its violation in IHK and adopt UN resolutions with letter and spirit.

He said that India failed to break the will of Kashmiri people for many decades despite using draconian laws against unarmed Kashmiri people which could not deter them from demanding their birth right , the right of self-determination, he added.

Masood said the sustainable peace in south Asian region is only possible when the long lasting Kashmiri issue would be settled as per the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister of AJK Farooq Haider pledged the Kashmiri people that 220 million Pakistani ,4.5 million people of AJK and 2 million people of GIlgat Baltistan are at their back in their just struggle for freedom and told that Kashmiri brothers should never feel themselves alone and assured that the day was not away when they will breath in free atmosphere of freedom he said added.