RAWALPINDI, Oct 18 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the Kashmiri people due to ongoing military siege and communications blackout in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this while talking to chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP), Muhammad Abdullah Gul, who called on him other day, said a press release.

Sardar Masood Khan called upon the world leaders, intellectuals and international media to take notice of the atrocities committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris and also highlight it at global fora.

The AJK president said that the inhuman policies of the BJP government and ongoing atrocities in IIOJK were a question mark for human rights activists of the world. He made it clear that Kashmir soon be liberated from the clutches of India.

Addressing on the occasion, Abdullah Gul said that it is our moral, religious and political responsibility to support the Kashmiri people. “We continued our efforts till Kashmir was liberated from the clutches of India,” he added.

The President AJK thanked Abdullah Gul for highlighting and supporting Kashmiri cause.