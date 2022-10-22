AJK govt distributes Rs. 5.2m among flood affectees in Neelum valley

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 22 (APP):: On the special directives of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Illayas, the AJK government disbursed Rs. 5.2 million as monetary relief to the people who suffered huge human and material losses during the recent monsoon rains and floods that wreaked havoc in top mountainous Neelum Valley of AJK.

According to the details, the compensation amount was distributed by the Deputy Commissioner Neelum amongst 13 affected families in different areas of Neelum district.

Those who received the cash amount included Muhammad Latif son of Abdul Aziz Sukna Machhara, Umar Sajjad son of Muhammad Sajjad, Zubair Sajjad son of Muhammad Sajjad, Talha Javed son of Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Akmal son of Muhammad Arif resident of Naro wall, Hasnat Khattak, son of Inayatullah, resident of Islamabad, Shah Holi, son of Feroze Din resident of Dadhanyal, Musrat Bibi daughter of Mir Alam, resident of Keil, Manzoor Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmed, resident of Kharigam, Noorun Nisa wife of Muhammad Ayub, resident of Lawat Bala, Manza Irshad, daughter of Irshad Hussain. Sukna Bandi, Mir Zaman son of Abdul Ani Sukna Lawat and Faiza daughter of Sardar Tanveer.

