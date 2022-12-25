Adherence to Quaid’s ideology can make us defeat all odds: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that adherence to Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology could make them defeat all the odds.

On celebrations of the birthday of the Founder of Pakistan, Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the prime minister on his Twitter handle said that as a nation, they had failed to live up to the Quaid’s ideals.

“Nothing undermines a nation more than lack of unity. Adherence to the Quaid’s ideology can make us defeat all the odds. My resolve on this Day is to keep working for the well-being of our people,” he added.

We, as a nation, have failed to live up to the Quaid's ideals. Nothing undermines a nation more than lack of unity. Adherence to the Quaid's ideology can make us defeat all the odds. My resolve on this Day is to keep working for the well-being of our people. https://t.co/aZJwLN8X9H — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 25, 2022

In a related tweet, he said Quaid-i-Azam single-handedly changed the course of history through his sheer will power, clarity of thought & unwavering struggle.

“Commitment to constitutionalism marked his leadership. His motto of unity, faith & discipline continues to serve as a clarion call for the nation,” he added.