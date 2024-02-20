Actress Tamanna Begum remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The 12th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film and drama actress Tamanna Begum was observed on Tuesday.

The legend artist was born in Lahore and started her career from Radio Pakistan.

She later ventured into theater and films and registered herself as one of the most sought-after actor.

Tamanna Begum worked with popular stars, including Talat Iqbal and Waheed Murad, and her films gained much popularity among viewers.

She died on this day on 2012 due to kidney disease.