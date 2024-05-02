Abacus consulting delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

Shaza Fatima Khawaja
ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):Delegation of Abacus Consulting, led by its Sr. Executive Director Naveed Hussain Thursday called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and discussed digital transformation.
Abacus is an international professional services firm delivering world-class technology, outsourcing,  and consulting solutions.
The discussions centered on a shared vision of propelling Pakistan’s digital transformation and explored key areas of collaboration that include digital transformation to leverage technology to enhance government services and empower citizens, according to a news release.
Other members of the delegation included Sikander Jamshed, Head of International Business. and Muhammad Qasim Syed, Head of International Strategy & Growth, Abacus Consulting.

