9 May, a somber day in Pakistan’s history: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday expressed sorrow over the events of May 9, describing it as a somber day in Pakistan’s history.
Talking to PTV News, he lamented over the unfortunate events of May 9 and called it a “Black Day”.
He condemned attacks on sensitive installations of state, asserting that such actions undermine the sacrifices of martyrs and disregard the plight of their families.
“May 9 was not a day for political maneuvers,” Siddiqui emphasized, urging for the perpetrators behind the events to be held accountable.

