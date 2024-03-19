600 Pakistanis start overseas careers post landmark agreements

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):In a landmark moment for employment mobility, 600 Pakistani professionals have embarked on international careers, following the successful negotiation of strategic employment agreements with global partners.

This departure marks a significant milestone in the initiative led by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing global employment opportunities for its workforce.

An official source told APP, that this effort has opened thousands of job avenues across diverse sectors for Pakistani professionals, reflecting the country’s proactive engagement on the international stage.

Departing from major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, the professionals expressed gratitude for the seamless process facilitated by the government.

Their departure, witnessed by families and ministry officials seeing off Islamabad’s contingent, illustrates the government’s dedication to supporting its citizens’ aspirations.

The initial batch of 600 professionals marks just the beginning. This figure is set to rise substantially as global employers continue to conduct interviews and select candidates on a daily basis.

The success of this initiative reflects not only on the number of job placements but also on the swift timeline of execution: from signing agreements to deploying the workforce abroad, all processes were completed within a remarkable 90-day window.

It is pertinent to mention that these are only those candidates selected through the Governments Overseas Employment Corporation(OEC) and private Overseas Employment promoters have also made strides due to their agreements.

To date, with 50 international agreements yielding over 10,000 interviews, this initiative has culminated in the selection of 600 candidates ready to showcase Pakistan’s skilled workforce globally.

He emphasized the critical role of continuous engagement with nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and European countries, alongside participation in global expos and meetups, in securing these opportunities.

The synergy between public and private sectors has been pivotal, with the government issuing licenses to private Overseas Employment Promoters, enhancing the scope for Pakistanis to access international job markets.

A notable milestone in these endeavors was Pakistan’s first-ever participation in an international HR expo in Riyadh.