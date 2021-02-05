KOTLI, (Azad Kashmir), Feb 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that India could never win over the resolute Kashmiri people by using force, as the implementation of UNSC resolution guaranteeing the right to self-determination was the only solution.

“World history tells that no powerful army could ever win over a population. When a nation stands united, they defeated even the powerful armies. The US, a superpower could not win in Vietnam. No superpower could win in Afghanistan. France could not win over the population in Algeria,” he said addressing a huge gathering here.

The rally was held to express solidarity with the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and those in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shheryar Afridi, SAPM Rauf Hassan, and President of PTI’s AJK Chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood, besides thousands of the people from across the territory.

Reiterating his commitment to raising the Kashmiri’s voice across the world, the prime minister said that instead of suppressing the Kashmir people, Narendra Modi’s Hindutva ideology, on the contrary, would destroy the Indian society.

The prime minister said after when the Kashmiris would decide in Pakistan’s favor using their right to self-determination, then Pakistan would also give them the right to decide whether they wish to stay independent or join Pakistan.

He assured the Kashmir people that the entire Pakistani nation stood united in solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister said the whole Muslim world supports the Kashmir cause, even though their governments may not do so due to certain reasons.

Even the right-minded people in non-Muslim societies also advocate granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris, he added.

He said Pakistan fully realized the atrocities faced by the IIOJK people who had been sacrificing their loved ones.

“To the best of my abilities, I am raising your voice – be it at the UN, with the world leaders, European Union leaders.”

“I talked to former US President (Donald Trump) thrice to seek his support for Kashmir resolution. (I) Will raise your voice in media. Rest assured, I will raise your voice everywhere as I had committed to act as Ambassador of Kashmir,” he said.

He said his government tried to give a message of friendship to India and make them understand that they could not win over Kashmir through oppression.

“The Kashmir people would never accept Indian oppression despite the deployment of 900,000 troops, as the passion for freedom was inculcated even in the newborns.”

The prime minister said following its unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, India had also lost the support of the few Kashmiri leaders who were now also calling for freedom.

“No pro-India politician will ever be able to win the election in IIOJK,” he said.

He said he tried to improve ties with India through dialogue and seek Kashmir resolution under the UN resolution as “there is no other way”.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned a false flag Pulwama attack, which was followed by a strike at Balakot, just to get anti-Pakistan votes.

The Prime Minister regretted that the attack at Balakot only damaged his “much-loved” trees. “I have a special feeling for my trees,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Khan said the conspiracy of the false flag operation was revealed through the WhatsApp chat of Indian news anchor Arnab Goswami. He said Indian propaganda against him and the Pakistan Army through hundreds of fake websites was also exposed by the EU DisinfoLab.

“We were trying to develop a friendship but they were stabbing us in back,” he remarked.

He said any society having pursued RSS-like agenda was destroyed and added it also divided Indian society where Muslims were being discriminated against and other minorities felt scared.

He said true leaders like the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) always strived to unite people. Similarly, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Nelson Mandella were revered just because of their role to unite the divided societies. He said by dividing Indian society, he was actually laying the basis of Indian destruction.

Calling India to resolve bilateral issues with Pakistan through dialogue with the reversal of August 5 actions as a precondition, the prime minister said Pakistan was ready to talk to India.

“But our quest for peace must not be misconstrued as weakness,” he added.

“Never misunderstand that our offer for friendship is based on any fear. This is the country of Allah’s believers who are afraid of nothing but Allah,” the prime minister remarked.

He said like all other leaders who wish to serve the masses, he also desired to unite the people and uplift the backward areas.

Particularly, he said the government was alive to the sufferings of the people living along the Line of Control facing Indian aggression and announced that a relief package had been prepared for them.