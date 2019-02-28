Nafees Zakaria briefs Mark Field on regional situation

LONDON, Feb 28 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Thursday briefed the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister, Mark Field, on the prevailing situation in the region in the wake of Pulwama attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the Indian act of aggression.According to a statement issued by Pakistan High Commission here he said that the High Commissioner highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had twice offered, to India, cooperation in the investigation of Pulwama attack for which they need to share credible evidence.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the offer of dialogue to India to resolve contentious issues and reduce tension.

Zakaria conveyed Government’s message that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the region and looked forward to the UK’s role in de-escalating the situation and advising India to refrain from any misadventure.

Pakistan remained resolved to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at any cost, he said.

The High Commissioner apprised the British minister of the gross human right violations in the IOK and hoped that the UK would help in addressing the plight of Kashmiri Muslims and resolution of longstanding dispute of Kashmir, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Mark Field, said that the UK was monitoring the situation closely. He expressed concern over the situation, urged maximum restraint and called for dialogue. The UK was in contact with both sides, he added.

Earlier in the day, during the Parliamentary Session, British Prime Minister, Theresa May, had also expressed concern and said that the UK was working closely with the international partners, including the UN Security Council to de-escalate the tension.