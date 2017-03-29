NA Speaker calls on Turkish President in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey Wednesday

reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforce the special

ties and growing cooperation between the two countries.

The reaffirmation was made during a meeting between

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, according to a message

received here from Turkey.

President Erdogan was accompanied by Speaker of the

Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) Ismail Kahraman,

Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group

Muhammet Balta, and other senior Turkish officials.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was accompanied by Convener of

Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group in the National Assembly,

Pervaiz Malik, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Sohail

Mahmood.

During the meeting, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq conveyed cordial

greetings of the leadership and people of Pakistan and lauded

the remarkable progress made by Turkey under President

Erdogan’s stewardship, adding that it was a shining example

for the Muslim Ummah to emulate.

He also conveyed best wishes from Pakistan for Turkey’s

enhanced political development and economic progress in the

future.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strong solidarity with the

government and people of Turkey against the heinous coup

attempt of July 15, the Speaker expressed deep admiration for

the historic resistance by the Turkish people – led from the

front by President Erdogan – against the illegal action, which

served as an inspiration for people across the globe.

He also recalled his own interaction with the TGNA

Speaker on the night of July 15 to convey Pakistan’s

unequivocal support and solidarity and highlighted the

unanimous resolutions adopted, later, by the two Houses of

Pakistan Parliament in support of Turkey’s democracy and

democratic institutions.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the immense growth of

Pakistan-Turkey relations under the leadership of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Erdogan.

Stressing both sides’ resolve at the highest level to

bring the bilateral economic relationship at par with their

excellent political relations, the Speaker noted that the

conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would play a

crucial role in this endeavor.

The Speaker also thanked Turkey for its growing

investments in Pakistan, which were making important

contribution towards prosperity and development of both

countries.

The National Assembly Speaker also apprised President

Erdogan of the pivotal role of the two parliaments, especially

of the Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Groups, in

following the lead of the highest political leadership towards

forging a robust partnership between the two countries.

Extending a warm welcome to the Speaker, President

Erdogan conveyed his greetings for President Mamnoon Hussain

and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Noting the consistent growth in the multifaceted Turkey-

Pakistan relationship, President Erdogan stressed that steps

should continue to be taken to take the political, economic,

trade, defence, defence industry, and cultural cooperation to

newer levels.

Recalling his recent visit to Pakistan to attend the

13th Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) Summit in

Islamabad, he hoped that the momentum generated by it would

enable the regional countries to impart further depth to their

economic initiatives.

President Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey’s full support

and solidarity for Pakistan on all issues and reiterated the

resolve to further fortify bilateral ties.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is visiting Turkey along with

a parliamentary delegation at the invitation of TGNA Speaker

Ismail Kahraman. He had, earlier, called on Prime Minister

Binali Yildrim and exchanged views a wide range of issues

pertaining to Pakistan-Turkey relations.

The Speaker had also held extensive consultations with

his Turkish counterpart, during which the two sides inter alia

discussed ways of further intensifying collaboration between

the two parliaments.

He had also visited the bombed part of the Turkish

Parliament and paid tributes to the martyrs of the 15 July

coup attempt in Turkey.

During the Istanbul leg of his visit to Turkey, the

Speaker would have broad interaction with Turkish dignitaries

and business representatives.