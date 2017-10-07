Modernisation of railways under way: Saad

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that restoration, improvement and
modernization work in every department of the railways is under way currently.
Addressing a meeting at the Railway headquarters on
Saturday, he said that besides beautification, restoration
and rebuilding of the railway stations, the administrative
matters were also being improved and rectified by
restructuring of the human resource section.
He said that restoration work on Sibi-Harnai railway
track was in progress, adding that the track with 8 railway
stations was laid in 1884 and 133-km part of the track was
being reconstructed.
The minister informed the meeting that five large and
three small bridges had been destroyed between Sibi and Khost
about 10 years ago, due to which all types of passenger and
freight operations had been shut down.
He said that restoration of peace in the country would
play a vital role in development of the infrastructure.
He said that Rawalpindi-Kohat railcar was also being
relaunched and development work on the track and railway station
was under way.
Saad said that the railway stations including Karachi City,
Karachi Cantt, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal,
Okara, Raiwind, Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Gujranwala,
Rawalpindi, Hassan Abdal and Peshawar were being rebuilt in
the first phase, whereas PC-1 of upgradation of more 31 railway
stations had also been finalised.
He said that Okara railway station was now in the
beautification phase after reconstruction and it would soon be
inaugurated.
The minister said that besides upgradation of Golra Sharif
Railway Museum, cultural aspect of the area was also kept in view
in the reconstruction of the railway station buildings.
PR Chairperson Parveen Agha, advisor to minister Anjum
Pervaiz, Acting CEO Hammaiyun Rashid and heads of different
departments attended the meeting.
