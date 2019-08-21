Misbah denies apply for Pak team head coach

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP):The most successful former Pakistan test captain, Misbah ul Haq denied that he has applied for the job of Pakistan cricket teams head coach after Pakistan Cricket Board did not extend the contract of foreign coach Mickey Arthur.

“All such reports appearing in a section of press tipping me as the next head coach of the Pak team are rumors and nothing else as I have not applied for the job “,he told media men here on Wednesday after second day of pre season cricket training camp here at the National cricket academy. As many as eighteen players are taking part in the useful activity under the supervision of Misbah. PCB has organized the camp to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of akistan’s coming assignment of two-Test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home.