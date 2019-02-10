Ministry to hold Science Expo and conference from Feb 11-13

37

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has planned to arrange three-day activities including conference on “Higher Education in Science and Technology for Socio-Economic Development of Pakistan” and “Science and Technology Expo” from February 11-13.
The event will be arranged at Pakistan Council Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Lahore, an official in the ministry told APP.