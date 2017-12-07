Malaysia extremely concerned over US decision

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Malaysia is extremely concerned at reports that the United States has announced its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as such a decision would put to an end all efforts made towards a resolution of Palestinian question, embassy of Malaysia in Pakistan here Thursday said.

It would have grave repercussions not only towards the security and stability of the region, but would inflame sentiments, making efforts to combat terrorism all the more difficult. Malaysia reaffirms that the issue of Jerusalem is at the core of the Palestinian cause and request that all member states of the United Nations not to accept any changes in the pre-1967 borders, including in connection with Jerusalem.

Any attempt to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, establishing or transferring any diplomatic mission to the city, are considered aggression not only against the Arab and Islamic world, but are also infringements on the rights of Muslims and Christians alike.

It is also an infringement on the Palestinian people’s national rights, including their right to self-determination and a grave breach of the international law along with the Security Council’s relevant resolutions: namely Resolutions No. 252 (1968), 267 (1969), 465, 476 and 478 (1980), including the recent Resolution 2334 (2016).

Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is not a recognition of the reality on the ground: it is an expression of support for Israeli policies, much of which is in contravention of the international law. Malaysia maintained that the United States must reconsider its decision as “might cannot be right”.