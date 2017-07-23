Lok Virsa celebrates 2nd anniversary of Mandwa Film Club

ISLAMABAD July 23 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organized celebration on the occasion of second anniversary of Mandwa Film club with live performance of renowned singer Taranum Naz, music, movie quiz, food (Potluck) and lots of fun.

This year 40 national and international films were screened including films from UK, USA, Korea, Japan, Hungry, Iran, and Argentina. On International Film week Ambassadors and diplomats of respective country graced the event with their presence.

The show was started with the welcome remarks of Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, she said that it is an honor for the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage for successful completion of two years of Mandwa Film Club.

She said that Lok Virsa Mandwa film club will continue its effort to promote Pakistan film industry and its artists by projecting their work here at Lok Virsa. As well as we are promoting the soft image and projecting the positivity of our country in the World.

“Still more films from our glorious past which relates to our folk culture and traditions, more glimpse of international cinema, more dazzling presence of movie celebrities and more fun is in the priority list of our film club”, Dr. Fouzia said.

She said that our new talent can learn from the film industry of golden era. She paid glowing tribute to the ever green singer of Pakistan music industry Taranum Naz in a big applause from the audience.

Earlier Veteran Singer was warmly received at the entrance of the

Lok Virsa.

It was back in summer 2015. Dr. Fouzia Saeed had earlier taken over as Executive Director Lok Virsa in March. She wanted to enhance activities of the Lok Virsa, particularly where audience could be part

of Virsa and the events could bring joy in the life of Islamabad residents. The folk essence of films was missing.

It all began in August 2015 with the first screening of 1970 Punjabi classic Heer Ranjha. Actor-producer Ijaz Durrani and director Syed Noor were the special guests. Ijaz Durrani spoke on the occasion about making of Heer Ranjha and how this epic came into being. In the following weeks and months, many other film guests joined the list ranging from Sameena Ahmad , Adil Murad (son of Waheed Murad) composer Wazir Afzal, Rabia (daughter of Rani) to Sangeeta, Saiqa, Naghma, Bahar,Nisho and Mustafa Qureshi. Their presence with bouquet, handshakes, hugs and selfies dazzled everyone. Ambassadors and Culture Counsellors from Japan, Korea and Argentina added more grace.

As we look back on images, music and dialogue from titles ranging from Koel, Singin' In the Rain, Naila, Lakhon Mein Eik, Pyasa, Meri Zindagi Hai Naghma, Roman Holiday, Bicycle Thief, Cinema Paradiso, Andaleeb to Malangi, The Notebook, Iron Lady and dozens of other notable and memorable films, we are left with a feeling that we have seen it all. With tears and laughter what else could be left that Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club have no experienced in the last two years.

Lok Festivals Melas in 2016 and 2017 with its own stall. Film music, film quiz and singing competitions were arranged where winners received special mugs with images of our glorious film past.

It was fun all the way. But this is not all. Dr. Fouzia Saeed made sure that every film screening came not just with tea and snacks but also bag full of popcorns free for everyone. More came with film celebrities from Lahore and Karachi who were invited to Mandwa evenings. Even with budgetary constraints, the Executive Director made sure to treat the actors, directors and composers with dignity and VIP protocol.

The magic began with fun and ended with colors and clicks.