Wang Yi calls Qureshi to discuss Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the telephonic conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

In this perspective, he said, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan and China, as part of Troika Plus, had made valuable contribution to these efforts.

FM Qureshi said in the given situation, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people.

He stressed that an inclusive political settlement was essential, for which all Afghans should work together.

Qureshi said that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people.

He emphasized that the international community must also have sustained economic engagement with Afghanistan.

He apprised Foreign Minister Wang Yi of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan and China were ‘iron brothers’ and strategic partners.

The two countries had the tradition of maintaining close coordination and communication on issues of common interest and significance, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and State Councilor Wang Yi agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.