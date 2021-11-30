Pakistan can’t remain silent on issues of Muslim World: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Pakistan would continue to play its constructive role in solving the problems of the Islamic world and the country also welcomes summoning of OIC Foreign Ministerial level special meeting on the Afghanistan issue, said Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Ashrafi said that prevailing situation in Palestine was very alarming and the Muslim and world leadership must have to take immediate action to contain nefarious aims of Israel.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also reiterated that Pakistan would continue to play its respective role for the solution of the problems of the Islamic world.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministerial level meeting on the issue of Afghanistan was welcoming and world leadership should take notice on rising atrocities of Israel.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan was a great power of Islamic world and Pakistan cannot remain silent on the problems of the Islamic world. He added that Pakistan considers unity and solidarity as the solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah.

The prevailing situation in Afghanistan demands immediate action from the Islamic and the world leadership. Humanitarian crisis could surface in Afghanistan amidst winter season in Afghanistan, said Ashrafi.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to convene a special meeting of OIC foreign ministers was the result of mutual consultation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, said Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

He said that all the officials of the state of Pakistan were playing their respective responsible role regrading the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan considers the peace and stability in Afghanistan as the peace of Pakistan, said Ashrafi.

The stance of Pakistan’s military and political leadership was very clear that world leadership have to find a way through talks with Afghanistan’s interim government.

Ashrafi said that Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan should not be left alone at this crucial juncture.

He also added that Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in coordination with respective representatives of the entire Islamic World regarding OIC Foreign Ministerial level meeting on Afghanistan.

The Islamic world and the world leadership appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan situation, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

He said that the irresponsible attitude of some Israeli officials towards the sanctities of Muslims and Palestine is reprehensible and regrettable.

Pakistan and its people were with their Palestinian brothers and establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital is the unanimous decision of the Muslim Ummah.

He said Israel’s aggressive and cruel actions have endangered peace in the region.