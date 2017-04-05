KP to reject Imran in 2018 for inefficiency and politics of chaos and anarchy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Imran’s statement to reform the education system of the country when his party comes into power in the centre reflects Imran’s obsession and lust for premiership of the country which has disturbed his mental equilibrium.

“What to talk of forming the government in the centre, even the KP voters will reject him in the 2018 elections due to his inefficiency and politics of chaos and anarchy.

Therefore he should better focus on delivering to the KPK people in the remaining one and a half years.”

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb responded to Imran Khan’s tall claims and political diatribe about education reform.

The minister asked what had Imran Khan done for the betterment of educational institutions in KP during the last three years. Has he added even one new room in any school of the province?

She pointed out that over 250 million children in KP were out of schools waiting for his attention.

The minister observed that over 3,000 schools in the province had no washrooms, about 100,000 schools were without electricity and in more than 8,000 schools students had no access to clean drinking water.

Marriyum said it was a good omen that after four years Imran had finally realized that education needed to be given priority.

She said that he should now try to transform his belatedly realized preference into a reality and better approach Shehbaz Sharif and Mariam Nawaz for seeking guidance in educational reforms as both of are architect of such reforms in the Punjab and the federal capital respectively.

She reminded Imran Khan that the Ehtsab Commission was dysfunctional since long and instead of behaving as a lease-holder of the entire country he should start spending the purloined and misappropriated funds on the welfare of the people of KP.