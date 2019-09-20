Kashmiris to witness dawn of freedom soon: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Kashmiris had offered great sacrifices during their freedom struggle and their courage, determination and steadfastness would bear fruit and they would soon witness the dawn of freedom.

She was addressing a rally organized by women employees of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments to express solidarity with the besieged Kashmiri women here.

She said Kashmiri women were not alone as all Pakistani women were with them, She said Kashmiri women had offered great sacrifices for the cause of freedom, they lost their sons, brothers and husbands.

She said brutal Indian army had committed war crimes against women in a bid to force Kashmiri nation to submission but failed.