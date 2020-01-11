Kashmiri people’s rights being denied as India presses on its lockdown of disputed state: Amb. Khan

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, has highlighted the plight of people in the Indian occupied Kashmir who have been languishing under a repressive military lockdown for over five months now in violation of their fundamental rights.

As we commemorated the Right to Self-Determination Day for the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on January 5th, it is unfortunate to see that the innocent Kashmiris have been denied their this basic right, which was promised to them 71 years ago by the United Nations, Ambassador Khan told a group of university students from across the United States.

The group currently undergoing a short programme at the OsGood Center for International Studies, a non-profit educational organization that offers different foreign policy programmes to graduate, college, and high school students from around the United States, with a focus on increasing global dialogue.

Ambassador Khan, who hosted the students at the Embassy of Pakistan here, briefed the students on a wide range of issues including Pak-U.S. relationship, the unfolding situation in the region with a focus on the present situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

While giving a broad overview about Pakistan, the ambassador said that Pakistan economic potential as a strategically located country with the fifth largest population in the world makes it an important player in the region.

Pakistan, he said, is blessed to be a place where some of the great religions of the world flourished. The historic opening of Kartarpur Corridor reflects Pakistan’ commitment to promote interfaith harmony in the region, the Ambassador added.

On Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relationship, Ambassador Khan underlined that Pakistan deeply values its seven decades old relationship with the U.S. and would continue to work with the U.S. for an enduring bilateral partnership as well as for regional stability.

The event was also attended by Mr. Shelton Williams, President and Co-founder of OsGood as well as the faculty members from the Organization.