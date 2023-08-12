Turkiye Parliamentarian seeks early grant of birth right to Kashmiris under UN resolutions

MIRPUR AJK, Aug 12 (APP): While calling for the early grant of a right of self-determination to Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) people, Turkiye Parliament member and Refah Party Istanbul Deputy Dogan Bekin stressed the significance of determining the future of J&K through a plebiscite under the spirit of the United Nations (UN) resolutions



He was addressing a crowded press conference at the Press Hall of the Turkiye Assembly in Ankara, Istanbul on Friday alongside an esteemed visiting Kashmir delegation representing both sides of the LOC, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) , says a message reaching and released to the media here Friday night.



Highlighting the historical context, Deputy Dogan Bekin underscored that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government repealed articles 370 and 35A, which guaranteed special status of the J&K region, leading to far-reaching consequences for the local population.



“This press conference followed the International Kashmir Conference held in Istanbul, serving as a testament to the international concern and solidarity towards the region’s plight”, he underlined.



“Indian Prime Minister Modi, while serving as the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat before being elected as Prime Minister, endorsed the largest anti-Muslim program in Indian history.



After assuming office as the Prime Minister of India, he adopted the Hindutva approach and began imposing Hindu supremacy, a version of the Islamophobia approach, against Muslims. Consequently, Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir”, he observed.



Bekin emphasized the vital need for the demilitarization of a region that has long been under military blockade by India.



Bekin expressed profound concern over attempts to alter the demographic landscape in the region and establish Hindu supremacy.



He drew parallels between the methods utilized in Jammu and Kashmir and those applied by Israel in areas like East Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza.



Bekin called for the immediate removal of the Indian military from the region, urging the international community, notably the United Nations, to take effective action.



In the face of these challenges, Bekin reiterated that the freedom of Muslims in the region is under threat.

He called upon Turkey to take a leading role in safeguarding the rights and aspirations of Kashmiri Muslims.

Bekin stressed the urgency of taking swift action and establishing parliamentary mechanisms to address the issue effectively.



The press conference witnessed the presence of a diverse delegation representing both sides of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.



This inclusive representation highlighted the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the Kashmiri people.



The joint initiative of Turkiye Deputy Dogan Bekin and the Kashmiri delegation in organizing this press conference underscores their shared commitment to raising global awareness about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event highlighted the urgent need for collective international action to ensure the rights, well-being, and self-determination of the Kashmiri people.



The Kashmir delegation included eminent figures from both sides of the state of Jammu and Kashmir comprising notable individuals such as Speaker of the AJK Assembly, Chaudhry Lateef Akbar; Convenor of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar; Senior Member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Altaf Ahmed Bhat; Former Member of Legislative Assembly of AJK, Abdur Rasheed Turabi; and Senior Vice Chairman of Kashmir Diaspora Coalition, Dr. Mubeen Shah, formerPresident Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, currently living in exile, Turkiye, for past several years after having been utterly sick and perplexed of much prolonged Indian reign of state terrorism and violence let loose against the people of Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.