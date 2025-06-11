Outgoing AJK Chief Justice pays farewell call on President Sultan

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jun 11 (APP): The outgoing Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Retired) Sadaqat Hussain Raja paid a farewell call on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the JK House here Wednesday.

On this occasion, the AJK President appreciated Justice Raja’s significant contribution vis a vis upholding the rule of law, ensuring supremacy of the constitution, promoting delivery of justice and safeguarding the dignity of the judiciary, reported by AJK president office.

The President said that the steps taken by the former Chief Justice to strengthen rule of law in the state would always be remembered and appreciated.

The AJK President presented the Presidential Shield to Justice (R) Sadaqat Hussain Raja in recognition of his outstanding services to the judiciary and justice system in Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the President office.