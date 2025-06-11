43.4 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomekashmirOutgoing AJK Chief Justice pays farewell call on President Sultan
kashmir

Outgoing AJK Chief Justice pays farewell call on President Sultan

11
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jun 11 (APP): The outgoing Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Retired) Sadaqat Hussain Raja paid a farewell call on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the JK House here Wednesday.

On this occasion, the AJK President appreciated Justice Raja’s significant contribution vis a vis upholding the rule of law, ensuring supremacy of the constitution, promoting delivery of justice and safeguarding the dignity of the judiciary, reported by AJK president office.

The President said that the steps taken by the former Chief Justice to strengthen rule of law in the state would always be remembered and appreciated.

The AJK President presented the Presidential Shield to Justice (R) Sadaqat Hussain Raja in recognition of his outstanding services to the judiciary and justice system in Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the President office.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan