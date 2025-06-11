KSRelief completed strategic funding support to AHTF

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has completed its strategic funding support to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for the establishment of an innovative telemedicine platform across Afghanistan. The platform is being rolled out across 20 provinces, aiming at enhancing healthcare access for communities in need.

Abdullah Butt, CEO of Educast, the organization overseeing the development of the platform, stated, “This transformative initiative is providing strength and building the capacity of Afghan healthcare providers, enhancing medical education, and improving access to quality healthcare services for communities in need.”

The newly developed eCast telemedicine platform, supported by KSRelief, connects Afghan healthcare providers with international medical experts in real-time. This advanced platform enables consultations, knowledge sharing, and collaborative diagnosis, which is expected to significantly improve the clinical capabilities of Afghan doctors.

In addition to supporting healthcare delivery, eCast is playing a key role in revitalizing medical education in Afghanistan. The platform has re-engaged thousands of medical students, offering them access to interactive learning modules, expert-led virtual sessions, and valuable digital resources. This initiative provides new learning pathways, ensuring continuity in medical education despite the country’s ongoing challenges.

By fostering collaboration between Afghan doctors and international specialists, eCast is contributing to a global exchange of knowledge and best practices. This partnership not only strengthens the medical skills of Afghan healthcare providers but also helps build a new generation of medical talent equipped to serve their communities.

KSRelief’s support for this initiative underscores its commitment to humanitarian development in crisis-affected regions and its focus on building long-term capacity in Afghanistan’s healthcare system.