Islamic form of Govt imperative to protect country from all challenges: Fazl

DIKHAN, Jul 20 (APP):MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday said imposition of Islamic form of government in the country was

imperative to protect country from all sorts of challenges.

He was addressing a public gathering in PK-95 from where MMA candidate Ehtisham Javed Akbar was contesting the general election.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman asked the people to cast vote in favour of MMA candidate considering it an

obligation.

He said that MMA believed that Pakistan came into existence in the name of “Kalma”

and it was responsibility of political leadership to make the Constitution of Pakistan in accordance with Quranic teachings and Sunnah.

He claimed he raised voice in the parliament for supremacy of Islam and never bowed to any foreign pressure.

He claimed those who contest elections by spending millions of rupees could not be sincere with the nation.

Maulana claimed change could come by an appropriate approach and broad vision was required to run the affairs of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, MMA Central Vice President Allama Arif Hussain Wahdi claimed that MMA had foiled the conspiracies of those who wanted to create sectarian rifts in the country.

MMA candidate Ehtisam Javed Akbar said that he was contesting election on the basis of his performance, adding that his traditional rival Makhdoom Murid Kazim was rejected by the people of PK-95 in the last general election for exploitation of the masses.