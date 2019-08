ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday that international community was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach for promotion of peace in the region and China’s open support of Pakistan’s stance was its manifestation.

In a series of tweets, she said China has again supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue and proved that it always stands with truth and uprightness.