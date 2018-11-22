India’s endorsement on Kartarpur border opening victory of peace lobby: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Federl Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that ” Indian Cabinet’s endorsement of Pakistan’s proposition on Kartarpur Border opening was victory of peace lobby in both the countries.”
