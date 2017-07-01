India involved in spreading terrorism in Pakistan: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakria on Saturday said India was involved in spreading terrorism
in Pakistan and Indian barbaric activities against innocent
Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir had been exposed to the
world.
Talking to PTV, he said India was involved in terror
financing and terrorism activities in Pakistan and arrest of
Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav was the proof of it.
Indian subversive designs against Pakistan had been exposed
after the trial of Kulbhoshan Yadhav and confessional statement of
Ahsan ullah Ahsan, he added.
He said India had been using land of Afghanistan
against Pakistan for promoting terrorism.
He said Pakistan had informed the United Nations General
Assembly (UNGA) and international community regarding Indian
atrocities and human rights violations in the Occupied valley.
Nafees Zakria said Kashmiri people were struggling for their
basic right to self determination.
