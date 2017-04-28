India, Afghanistan gave help to Pakistani Taliban: Reuters

ISLAMABAD, April 28, (APP): The daily Mirror of Colombo has given prominence to a Reuters story on the confessional video statement of the Taliban’s former spokesman, who surrendered last week, released by Pakistan’s military on Wednesday.

Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies gave funds and other assistance to Pakistani Taliban militants to fight Islamabad, said the group’s former spokesman.

Afghanistan strongly refuted the claim, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it was not yet able to comment on the video.

Liaquat Ali, better known by his nom de guerre, Ehsanullah Ehsan, was a senior commander for the Pakistani Taliban, and later for a Taliban breakaway faction, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Ehsan led both groups’ media campaigns, becoming a household name as the Islamist militants claimed responsibility for mass bombings and attacks that wrought chaos on Pakistan.

In his first appearance since it was announced last week he had surrendered, Ehsan alleged India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s NDS provided extensive help to the Pakistani Taliban or TTP, the paper reported.