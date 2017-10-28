Imran Failed to Control Dengue How could he criticize Shehbaz—-Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage has castigated Imran Khan for his tirade and trumped up allegations against Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif at his public rally in Mianwali, wondering as to how a man who failed to control dengue in KPK could dare to criticize him. In a statement issued here. she said that If Imran had spent the same time that he wasted in concocting and telling lies during the last four years as apprentice of Shahbaz Sharif KPK would have witnessed progress like Punjab. She said that the lust for power had made Imran mentally sick.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan was a congenital liar and told lies whenever he opened his mouth. The MOS said that his convulsions at the public rally in Mianwali were a pack of lies as usual. She said that Shehbaz Sharif had served his people with dedication and commitment and was a personification of development in Punjab which had badly affected Imrans thinking.

The state minister wished that instead of indulging in hurling unsubstantiated and malicious allegations against Shahbaz sharif he would have announced the unlocking of Ehtsab commission in KPK. She said that he could not bring change and serve the masses by telling them lies in the public rallies adding that it required working with unmitigated zeal and commitment like Shahbaz Sharif whose work testified to his performance and backbreaking toil. The minister reminded Imran Khan that 35% schools in KPK were without drinking water, 30% did not have the facility of toilets and 40%were without electricity.