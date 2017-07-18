Improving security to encourage Canadian investors: High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): High Commissioner of Canada

Perry John Calderwood Tuesday said security situation in

Pakistan was now improving, which would help Canadian investors to

explore business opportunities existing here.

Addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said Canada was an advanced economy

and Pakistan could achieve better results by developing close

cooperation with it.

He said Canada was providing development assistance to

Pakistan for women economic empowerment, adding that the new

development policy of Canada would also benefit Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was a potential country for business and

investment and asked for enhancing cooperation in agriculture,

energy, mining and other sectors of the economy.

He called upon the private sectors of both countries to play

their leading role in exploiting these opportunities for the mutual

benefit of the two countries.

Canada and Pakistan could complement each other in many areas

by sharing expertise and developing partnerships, he added.

He said Canada was quite strong in oil, gas, hydro and solar

power and Pakistan could benefit from its expertise to improve its

energy generation.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik,

said Pakistan and Canada enjoyed old friendly relations as they

established diplomatic relations in 1947.

However, bilateral trade of just over $1 billion in 2015 did

not reflected the real potential of both countries.

He said trade in limited items was the main reason of low trade volume.

He stressed the both countries for focusing on trade

diversification to improve bilateral trade figure.

He said trade balance was in favor of Canada and it

should enhance its imports from Pakistan as many Pakistan products

could meet the needs of Canadian customers at affordable cost.

He emphasized that Canadian businessmen should benefit from

Pakistan’s IT-enabled services in animation and gaming, retail

banking and finance, mobile content, document management and call

centers.

He said Pakistan needed more oil rigs and mining equipment to

exploit its vast natural resources and Canada should take benefit of

these opportunities.

He said Canadian investors should also explore joint ventures

and investment in CPEC projects in Pakistan.

ICCI president said Pakistani exporters had to face

cumbersome visa formalities for attending trade fairs in Canada

while its travel advisories discouraged Canadian business people

from visiting Pakistan.