Hamna Amjad triumphs in 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP):Hamna Amjad, a young talented golfer of the PAF Skyview Golf Club, succeeded in overcoming the challenge of her more experienced opponents and after curbing their determined effort, carved out a triumph for herself in the 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship on Monday at the admirable Islamabad Golf Course.

By all means this is an accomplishment for this 13 year old of the national golf scene as she establishes herself as an adept and proficient female golfer who is likely to make a dominant place for herself in the years to come, said the information made available to APP here.