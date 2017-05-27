Govt to write off HBFC loans for widows: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said that the government had decided to write off the loans of the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) obtained by widows.

Addressing a post-budget press conference here, the minister said in order to give relief to the widows, loans of Rs 250,000 to Rs 300,000 obtained by them since 1999 would be written off and the matter had been discussed with the HBFC.

He said all government employees were happy over the government’s decision to propose 10% raise in salary and merger of 2009-2010 adhoc reliefs in the basic salary.

He said the government had decided to activate the Pakistan Development Fund and it had been decided that in future unviable projects would not be approved. The fund was a good initiative, he added.

Ishaq Dar expressed displeasure over negative approach of some politicians regarding the budget and advised them to play their due role in the progress of the country rather involving in negative politics.