ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):The government has released a sum of Rs 33,365.570 million for various water and power projects in annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2018-19 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 320 million has been released for the construction of Basool Dam Tehsil Ormara, District Gwadar, sum of Rs 4550 million for Extension of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD-II) from Sehwan to Sea.