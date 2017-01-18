Govt has achieved economic stability : PM

DAVOS (Switzerland) Jan 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said his government had achieved economic stability and turned around the country’s economy in a short span of three years.

He was talking to the Group Chief Executive Officer of VimpelCom, Jean Charlie here on the sidelines of the 47th World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.

The prime minister said his government was pursuing a comprehensive reforms agenda, besides successfully delivering on the major challenges of terrorism, economy and power shortages.

Jean Charlie said he was seeking public private partnership for working with the government on education and skills development programmes.

He said his company was planning to launch new products in Pakistan as the country had come to the forefront as the largest emerging market.

He lauded the investment environment in Pakistan and said it was very attractive for foreign investors.

Later talking to APP Jean Charlie said he was very excited about the future of Pakistan that had undergone a major transformation in the past few years.

He said the expansion of services would also be beneficial for Pakistan. He termed the government policies as best and said his company would use Pakistan as the hub to support its global telecom business.

VimpleCom is an Amsterdam based international telecommunications and technology business development over 200 million customers around the world. It has invested US one billion in Pakistan’s telecom sector by the merger of Mobilink with Warid.