ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday said that the present Government is the most pro-women government as far as proposed legislation is concerned.
He stated this while talking to a delegation of Commonwealth Parliamentarians Association led by Labour MP Ms. Naz Shah. The other participants included Lord Rogan, Mr. Jon Davies and Ms. Umamah Basit.
Govt. committed to introduce legislation for protection to women rights; says Farogh
