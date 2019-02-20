Govt. committed to introduce legislation for protection to women rights; says Farogh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday said that the present Government is the most pro-women government as far as proposed legislation is concerned.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Commonwealth Parliamentarians Association led by Labour MP Ms. Naz Shah. The other participants included Lord Rogan, Mr. Jon Davies and Ms. Umamah Basit.