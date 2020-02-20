Governor for replicating UK’s NHS, GP system

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan may frame its health system on the model of the National Health Services (NHS) of the United Kingdom to provide better health delivery in the country.

Addressing an inauguration of overseas job creation portal here at the Governor’s House

on Thursday, he said the General Practitioner (GP) system in the UK should also be adopted to provide medical treatment to a community in far flung areas of the province, adding that the GP would be tried as a pilot project at one of the union councils (UCs) of Lahore soon.

“A doctor as a GP is connected to people in a community, examines patients and is well

aware of their ailments and is paid for his services as per the patient ratio. This practice

checks flow of patients to big cities without need”, the governor added.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the AFCO Private

Limited, Pakistan (a Pakistan based job placement bureau) and MMC Health Care Limited

UK to provide jobs to Pakistani doctors and allied healthcare staff in the UK after

thousands of jobs were available for Pakistani medical professionals in the

aftermath of Brexit.

Sarwar said that Pakistan enjoyed special bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, adding that Pakistani health professionals had been serving in the UK for decades and had improved the country’s image as ambassadors of Pakistan. He said the best doctors in the NHS belonged to Pakistan besides the paramedical staff.

He said the primary healthcare system provided healthcare to people at the grass root level, adding that the government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan ,was committed to improving healthcare facilities of the masses in the country.

Sarwar said the government was faced with multiple challenges, adding that: “We need to

establish partnerships with the global organizations to face challenges in economy

and other areas”.

The governor said the Sustainable Goal Development (SDGs) targets could not be

achieved without social development in the country.

About the job placement in the UK, the governor said doctors and paramedical staff would

contribute to the socio-economic development of both the countries, adding that new jobs

would increase foreign exchange for the country.

He said the ageing population was increasing all over the world and Pakistan could earn

valuable foreign exchange by utilizing energies of the immense youth in the country.

Earlier, CEO AFCO private Ltd Pakistan Ansar Farooq and Executive Director MMC UK Ansar

Hayat talked about job opportunities in the UK. Ansar Farooq said his company had dedicated all efforts to create overseas jobs as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He invited Pakistani medical professionals to avail the opportunity.

A large number of health professionals and health experts from Pakistan and abroad

attended the ceremony.