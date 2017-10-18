Governor asks students to develop knowledge, focus on studies

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here Wednesday asked the students to
concentrate on their studies; develop knowledge of the desired level and enable themselves to applying their capabilities for development and prosperity of nation.
This is the best way for them to serve the country and for their own betterment as well, he added.
Addressing the Convocation-2017 of the University of Science and Technology, Bannu at its
campus on Wednesday, the Governor appreciated the performance of the faculties
of the institution in field of education and research and wished that they
would continue their efforts with due zeal and spirit.
President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion who conferred awards and gold medals among
students.
While welcoming the President, the Governor said, the district Bannu bears historical importance
from economic, trade and business point view and with the completion of China
Pakistan Economic Corridor; the area will witness a tremendous advancement.
“This area has been international trade route
since centuries and its importance with the passage of time will be further
increased”, he said.
While mentioning the ongoing efforts for
ensuring due contribution of the tribal people of the adjoining areas in making
the CPEC fully beneficial for the country, the Governor said, out of the four
industrial estates envisaged for FATA, one will be developed along the Bannu-Miranshah Road.
Apart from this, he added, implementation on certain mega projects in the nearby
tribal agencies are also underway which on completion will significantly
contribute in the economic uplift of the country.
The Governor also thanked the President for gracing the occasion by his presence
and congratulated the graduating students; their faculties and the parents as
well.
He also appreciated the working of the university and wished for its more successes in the time to come as well.
