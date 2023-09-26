World needs to wake up as Hindutva spillover heads to West: PM

LONDON, Sep 26 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday cautioned the world to wake up as the spillover of Hindutva was spreading beyond its regional boundaries, potentially impacting Western nations such as North America, Canada, and Europe.

The prime minister talking to the newsmen, said the “disease” Hindutva was getting out of region.

He said the Hindutva mindset wanted the minorities to live as peripheral citizens, not as fully qualified.

The prime minister said such a fascist mindset was practiced in the form of killing hundreds from the minority communities, activating the cow vigilantes and promulgation of the laws targeting the minorities including Muslims, Christians, Jains and others.

He said Pakistan had always been facing Indian terrorism, particularly his own Balochistan province where hundreds were killed by the Indian-sponsored terror attacks.

Prime Minister Kakar said the West might not have been moved by the killings of Pakistani citizens by Indian-sponsored terrorism, they would have no other option but to join Pakistan’s voice after it threatened their own citizens

Apprising the media of his engagement in London, the prime minister said he met the British Foreign Secretary, business community, and students at Oxford Union besides interacting with international media.

The prime minister who also visited the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies lauded the services of King Charles for his role in curtailing Islamophobia and bridging the gap between civilisations.

To a question about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s return, the prime minister said the matter involved many legal aspects as he was in London on the basis of legal permission.

He told the media that the caretaker government would seek legal opinion from the law ministry but assured that his government would not give any impression of targeting any political leader.

He said the political leaders who could take part in the election should join the process while those facing some legal impediments should approach the relevant legal forums for the remedy.

The prime minister told the media that during his interaction with UK Foreign Secretary, he had raised the matter of importing Pakistan’s semi-skilled and unskilled workforce and assured that the positive results would come forth soon.

Regarding the May 9 riot, the prime minister said it was an orchestrated attempt to undo or compromise the military authority and the perpetrators should be punished as per law.

To a question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan would fulfill its constitutional responsibility of holding the general elections and a final date would be announced soon.

He categorically denied of meeting any political leader in London and said he was there to pursue government matters.

Calling economic issues the biggest challenge for the caretaker government, the prime minister said the privatisation of some power Discos was on the card. The International Monetary Fund has not suggested the government to go for privatisation, rather it was essential to save the public money being injected into the loss-making state-owned enterprises.

He said the government wanted people to create wealth which would enable it to generate revenue through taxation.

The prime minister said his words about the elections were being misreported as he could not foretell as who would be taking part in the elections. He said if the law allowed Imran Khan to contest the elections, he should do so and if not, this would have nothing to do with his government.

However, this would not happen that a deputy commissioner would put someone behind bars to keep him out of the electoral process.

Asked about the issue of an injection that affected the vision of many people in Punjab, he said the injection had been removed from medical stores and assured that the criminals would be punished as the probe was in process.